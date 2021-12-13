195,000 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 195,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $87.57. 31,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

