$185.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce sales of $185.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.91 million and the highest is $185.86 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $737.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $746.35 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 8,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

