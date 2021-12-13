18,481 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

