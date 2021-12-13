1,829 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $161.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

