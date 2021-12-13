180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO Purchases $53,375.00 in Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO James N. Woody acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $53,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNF. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 69,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

