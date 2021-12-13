$168.90 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $168.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the lowest is $164.19 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $156.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $635.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $695.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $637.92 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $699.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,119. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

