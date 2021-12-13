$152.33 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $152.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.08 million and the lowest is $149.60 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $610.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

IRDM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 811,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,583,000 after buying an additional 3,237,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.