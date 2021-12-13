1,500 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $201.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.08.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

