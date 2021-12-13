$143.55 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post sales of $143.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.15 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $110.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $530.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $633.33 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $650.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

