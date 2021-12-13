$143.55 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post sales of $143.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.15 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $110.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $530.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $633.33 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $650.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.