$132.04 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report $132.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.08 million and the highest is $146.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $435.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.86 million to $450.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $622.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $641.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share.

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $22.48 on Wednesday, reaching $1,245.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,228. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $676.00 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,261.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,372.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

