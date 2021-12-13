$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to post $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $14.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Volta Inc – Class A.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLTA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth $3,595,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $96,000.

VLTA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 44,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,764. Volta Inc – Class A has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.