$121.94 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $121.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.10 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $482.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 257,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,111. The company has a market cap of $471.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

