$11.17 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post sales of $11.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.24 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $51.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,295. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. 11,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

