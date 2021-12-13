10,044 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

RZV opened at $96.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

