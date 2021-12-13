$1.73 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.71. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $33,062,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $515.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $517.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.81.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

