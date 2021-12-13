$1.73 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.71. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $33,062,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $515.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $517.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.81.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.