$1.69 EPS Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.92. Tesla posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $51.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $965.07. 697,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,497,219. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,013.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

