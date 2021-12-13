$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,503. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

