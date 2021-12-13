$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.78. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.21. 352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,239. The stock has a market cap of $459.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

