-$0.78 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.