-$0.61 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

