$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Southern reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of SO opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

