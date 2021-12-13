-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NBRV stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $367.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

