$0.18 EPS Expected for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

PVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.46. 98,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.