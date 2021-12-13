$0.06 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.