$0.04 EPS Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ironSource.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE:IS traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 100,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,166. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ironSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

