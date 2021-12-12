ZIMBOCASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,135.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $78.58 million and approximately $8,135.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.04 or 0.08193410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00079714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,381.86 or 0.99877954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

