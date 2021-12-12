Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALNA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

