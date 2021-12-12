Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Titan International has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.