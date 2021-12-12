Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Hold

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

NYSE THR opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.45 million, a P/E ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

