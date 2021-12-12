Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Hold

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

