Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) to Sell

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “
Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $6.73.
ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADiTx Therapeutics (ADTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.