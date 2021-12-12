Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) to Sell

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 108,607 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

