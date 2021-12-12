Zacks: Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post sales of $103.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.82 million to $103.30 million. trivago posted sales of $38.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $423.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 587,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

