Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.73. 238,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,164. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.24 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,765. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 268,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.