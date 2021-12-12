Zacks: Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Truist raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,435,645 shares worth $68,507,909. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA remained flat at $$7.85 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

