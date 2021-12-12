Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.79 Million

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report sales of $8.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.85 million and the lowest is $7.15 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $2.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 million to $29.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $367.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $260,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

