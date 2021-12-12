Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.60 Million

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to post $497.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.55 million and the lowest is $490.79 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $350.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 2,806,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,132. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

