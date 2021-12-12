Zacks: Brokerages Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Custom Truck One Source posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,710,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.