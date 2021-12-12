Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CGAU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 76,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,185. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,991,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.