Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Million

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce $4.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.50 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $20.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $881.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 77.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

