Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Million

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce $4.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.50 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $20.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $881.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 77.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.