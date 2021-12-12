Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $75.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.30 million and the highest is $75.40 million. Radware reported sales of $69.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $285.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $285.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $313.00 million, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $315.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radware by 28.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth $17,744,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 502,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Radware by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 99.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. 876,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.