Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.29). Cinemark reported earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

