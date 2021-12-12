Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

CAE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. 236,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. CAE has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CAE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.