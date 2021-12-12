Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Shares of ARE opened at $211.94 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 881,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

