Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.15. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $349.92 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

