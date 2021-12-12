Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,940 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the second quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lannett during the second quarter worth $578,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 49.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 152,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,534. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.