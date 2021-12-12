Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

INSW traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 425,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -3.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.