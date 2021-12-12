Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

INSW traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 425,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -3.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

