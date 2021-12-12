Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,133,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

