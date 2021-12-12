Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after buying an additional 518,337 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

