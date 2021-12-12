Zacks: Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce $39.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.55 million to $39.67 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $154.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,537. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

