Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

